LARAVIE, Mary Jo Mary Jo Laravie, age 92, of Washington Township, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Southview Hospital. She was born August 12, 1927, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Almon and Irene Binder. She is preceded in death by her beloved late husband of more than 65 years, Robert Henry Laravie; sister, Jeanann Lange; two brothers, William and James Binder; and daughter-in-law, Virginia Laravie. Mary Jo is survived by her eight children, Christine Ellen Flinn, Robert Jeffrey (Lisa) Laravie, Gregory Almon (Marianne Hansen) Laravie, Mark Joseph (Elise) Laravie, Renee Annette Kelly, Brian James (Teresa) Laravie, Curtis Michael (Molly) Laravie and Nicole Marie (John) Hendricks; 24 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Barry (Pat) Laravie. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. She spent around 20 years working at Bishop Leibold School. She enjoyed crafting, sewing, and sunbathing. She and Robert shared a love for boating, camping, spending time with their family and attending many of their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren's sporting events. Significantly, her passing occurred at exactly 5 pm, just in time to reunite her with Robert for their treasured 5 pm happy hour. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary Jo's name to the Virginia M. Laravie scholarship fund at Bishop Leibold School, located at 6666 Springboro Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45449. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com
