MASSARELLI, Mary Jo Age 95, a resident of Westover Retirement Community died Thursday, June 27, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Hamilton on April 7, 1924, the daughter of Guiseppe and Carmela (DiMarzo) Massarelli. She was employed as a billing clerk for Champion Papers for over 43 years. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Carol Massarelli; two nieces, Theresa (Butch) Stenger and Audrey Morrison; great nieces, Kate Stenger, Rachel (Matt) Conrad and Sarah (Garrett) Turner; great nephew, Will Morrison and great, great nephew, Henry Turner. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Nicholas, her sister, Antoinette "Toni" Morrison, her brother-in-law, Jack Morrison, her nephew, John Morrison and her niece, Ann Morrison. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church, Liberty at Ridgelawn Avenue with Father Jim Wedig officiant. Visitation will be Monday from 9:00 a.m. until time of the mass at the church. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Rita School for the Deaf, 1720 Glendale-Milford Rd., Evendale, Ohio 45215. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on June 29, 2019