JOHNSON, Mary Katherine Age 77 of Hamilton, passed away at Woodland Country Manor on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Mary was born in Manchester, Kentucky on May 30, 1941 to John York and Rosa McQueen York. Mary Katherine married Alford Johnson on August 23, 1958 in Manchester, KY. Mary Katherine is survived by her husband of 60 years, Alford Johnson; children, Terry (Rhonda) Johnson and Teresa Rehm; grandchildren, Kyle (Lindsey Mapes) Johnson, Maggie (Andrew) Dingledine, Hannah Rehm and Sarah Rehm; brothers, Roscoe (Ethel) York and John (Glenna) York; great grandchildren, Sophia Johnson, Grady Dingledine, Wallace Johnson, Rhett Dingledine and Jake Johnson. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, John and Rosa York; siblings, Simon York, Sophia Hurdle and Betty Smith. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, OH. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 1:00 PM with Ron Small officiating. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to the of Cincinnati. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 3, 2019