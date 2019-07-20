|
JOHNSON, Mary Lou 72, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in her home. She was born June 1, 1947 in Springfield, the daughter of Joseph and Evelyn (Reed) Fugate. She is survived by her mother; three sons, Michael & Mindy Wallace, Joey Wallace and Dennis Fugate; two daughters, Jackie and Leah; several grandchildren; sisters, Shirley & Jim Bailey, Joanne & Denny Edgington and one brother, Sam Fugate. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph in 2011 and a brother, Mickey in 1999. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be in the funeral home one hour prior. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Published in Springfield News Sun on July 20, 2019