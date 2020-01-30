Home

Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF RIDGEWOOD HEIGHTS
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF RIDGEWOOD HEIGHTS
116 Hanover Ave.
View Map
Mary JONES

Mary JONES Obituary
JONES, Mary E. Age 98 of Dayton, departed this life January 23, 2020. Funeral services 1:00 p.m., FRIDAY, January 31, 2020 at FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF RIDGEWOOD HEIGHTS, 116 Hanover Ave., with Reverend Rodney L. Cranford Sr., officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 30, 2020
