JONES, Mary E. Age 98 of Dayton, departed this life January 23, 2020. Funeral services 1:00 p.m., FRIDAY, January 31, 2020 at FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF RIDGEWOOD HEIGHTS, 116 Hanover Ave., with Reverend Rodney L. Cranford Sr., officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 30, 2020