Mary Josephine "Jo" Hagemeyer

Mary Josephine "Jo" Hagemeyer Obituary
HAGEMEYER, Mary Josephine "Jo" Age 90, of Dayton, Ohio died May 29, 2019. Survived by daughter Cindy (Jack) Smolka of Tampa, FL, Stephen (Valerie) Hagemeyer of Englewood and grandsons, Josh (Amy) Smolka, Eric (Angie) and Nicholas (Abby) Hagemeyer, great grandchildren, Jason, Adam, Elizabeth and Lawson, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents,Charles and Mary Schmerber, her husband Jim in 2006, and sister Charlene. She enjoyed her family, friends and many years of boating, camping and living at Indian Lake. Her body was donated to Boonshoft School of Medicine at WSU. Condolences can be offered to the family one hour prior to 11:00 AM memorial mass on June 25 at St.Paul Catholic Church, Englewood, with Fr. Tim Knepper presiding. Thanks to the staff of Siena Woods, especially Bernisha and Dulcene for their many years of kind, compassionate care and Ohio's . Memorial contributions may be made to The , Miami Valley Chapter, 31 W. Whipp Rd., Dayton, OH 45459 to support research and care, or Ohio's .
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 16, 2019
