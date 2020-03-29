|
KRAUTMANN (Seiler), Mary Julia "Julie" Passed peacefully away on March 25, 2020, just four days after her 93rd birthday. Julie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leo, who died on the same date 39 years earlier in 1981. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Marita Strattner and Vera McCarty; brother, Dr. Frank Seiler and a great grandson, Adyn. Julie is survived by her daughters, Nancy Chifala (Bill) and Joan Caputo; grandchildren, Joshua Krautmann, Jordan Tangeman (Kelli), Anna Peloquin (Jeff) and Michael Chifala; great grandchildren, Tommy, Neveah, Joshua Jr., Lucy, Leo, Amelia and Clement; brother-in-law, Eric McCarty; sister-in-law, Janet Seiler; many loving nieces, nephews and loyal friends. Julie was born on March 21, 1927 to the late Frank and Josephine Seiler. A very special thank you to the staff at Oak Creek Terrace for their loving care the past year and to the compassionate caregivers from Hospice of the Miami Valley. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery on Monday, March 30, preceded by a private service for immediate family. A Mass and celebration of life will be announced and held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please contribute in Julie's memory to the parish she loved, St. Charles Borromeo Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering, OH 45429 or to St. Vincent de Paul, 124 W. Apple St., Dayton, OH 45402 (stvincentdayton.org). Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 29, 2020