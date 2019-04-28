Home

Mary Kaylor-Robbins Obituary
KAYLOR-ROBBINS, Mary Blanche 93, of Show Low, AZ, formerly of Vandalia, OH passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019. She was born in Sciotoville (Portsmouth), OH on June 1, 1925 to the late Thomas J. and Flora Ferguson. Mary was a talented seamstress and painted landscape portraits as a hobby. She was a loving mother of four and loyal friend of many throughout her long life. Mary also cared for her nephew Mike Vineyard as one of her own for many years. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Esby, Thomas, and Forrest; and sisters, Lucille and Kathryn. She is survived by her sons, Gary Kaylor, Robert (Barbara) Kaylor, and Bart (Tina) Kaylor; daughter, Tonya (Mike) Oberer; siblings, Howard and Bernice; 8 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. A gathering will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 in Oak Creek Canyon just outside of Sedona, Arizona to celebrate Mary's life. All are welcome to attend. Donations to Hospice Compassus will be accepted in lieu of flowers. Send donations to: White Mountain Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 1975 Lakeside, AZ 85929. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019
