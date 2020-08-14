1/1
Mary KELLEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KELLEY, Mary Marlene Age 84, of West Carrollton, went home to celebrate with Jesus on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 3:33 am. Mary was born in Radnor, Ohio, on March 22, 1936, to the late Paul & Florence (Penhorwood) Taylor. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Kelley. She is survived by her brother, Paul (Becky) Taylor; daughters, Florence (Mike) Kelley and Renee (James) Maye; grandchildren, Roberta (Tony) Cashman, Charlene Jenkins, Mike (Tiffany) Maye, Ronnie (Stacy) Maye, Christopher (Cassie) Maye and Jonathan (Misty) Maye; 14 great-grandchildren; nephew, Kevin (Peggy) Taylor; niece, Aimee (David) Deets; and numerous cousins, church family and friends. Mary was devoted to her Lord and Savior for her entire life. Aside from her faith, her family was the center of her world. Mary touched the lives of so many people with her service to her church and her community. One of her main passions in life, was that all kids knew that they were loved by her and God. She was the testimony of true love. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 16, 2020, from 2-4 pm at the West Carrollton Church of the Nazarene, 550 S Elm St, West Carrollton, OH 45449. We will meet at the church on Monday, August 17, 2020, at 12 pm to go in procession to Miami Valley Memory Gardens for a graveside service at 1 pm. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved