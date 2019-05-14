Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary KENDRICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary KENDRICK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary KENDRICK Obituary
KENDRICK, Mary Frances Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend was born Dec. 4, 1929 in Newnan, GA and departed this life May 8, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. She leaves to carry out her legacy a host of family and friends. Funeral Service 12:00 P.M., Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 5370 Dayton Liberty Rd. The family will receive guests at 11:00 A.M. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery. She will be dearly missed! Thank you for you love and support. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now