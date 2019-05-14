|
KENDRICK, Mary Frances Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend was born Dec. 4, 1929 in Newnan, GA and departed this life May 8, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. She leaves to carry out her legacy a host of family and friends. Funeral Service 12:00 P.M., Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 5370 Dayton Liberty Rd. The family will receive guests at 11:00 A.M. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery. She will be dearly missed! Thank you for you love and support. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 14, 2019