KERN, Mary Sisitka Formerly of Clayton, passed away unexpectedly Friday, November 8, 2019. She was born March 30, 1933 to Slovakian immigrants, Andrej and Suzanna Sisitka in Mineral Point, PA. She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, John, Mike, Helen, Joseph and Anna. Also, her daughter-in-law, Cathy Kern. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, James Kern. Two sons: David (Robin), Columbus, OH, Keith (Kim), Cincinnati, OH. Two daughters: Jeanette (Bruce) Livesay, Tipp City, OH, Nanette (Steve) Steier, Ft Wayne, IN. Grandchildren: Kim, Matt (Stacey) Kern, Shery (Shawn) Goodwin, Sara (Aaron) Cowden, Victoria and Annabelle Livesay, Andy Steier. Great grandchildren: PJ, Sylas, Sophia, Scarlett, Adrian and Aurelia. Many nieces, nephews and friends. Mary was a secretary, homemaker and volunteer. She enjoyed reading, camping, church outings and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a follower of Christ. Visitation is Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 with a brief memorial service at 4:00 PM. The location is Trinity Lutheran Church, 25 Westbrook Road, Brookville, OH. A memorial service will also be held in Clermont, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to trinitylutheranbrookville.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 14, 2019
