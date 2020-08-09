1/1
Mary KESNER
1949 - 2020
KESNER, Mary Faye Mary Faye Kesner (Burgess), of Fairborn, went home to be with the Lord on August 3, 2020. She was born September 16, 1949, the daughter of the late Marion and Christine Burgess. Retired from Wright State University, Faye spent her time as a loving wife, amazing mother, passionate grand-mother, and dear friend. There wasn't a day that she didn't spend time smiling at the thought of her wonderful family and the love and joy that they brought to her. Her love and kindness were a witness and testimony to her belief and trust in God. Faye attended Rona Hills Church and was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Fairborn. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, James (Bob) Kesner; her sister, Maggie Burgess (Sue); and a son-in-law, Sgt. Kevin S. Kight. Faye is survived by her two daughters, Christina (Ken) Kight-McVay of Panama City Beach, FL, and Lisa (Dan) Weiss of Highlands Ranch, CO; grandchildren, Brandon Kight and Emma Weiss; a sister, Ann Cameron, Birmingham, AL; and many other family and friends. Out of concern for the health & safety of our family and friends, a private service will be held at this time. A Celebration of Faye's Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rona Hills Church, 1982 Rona Parkway, Fairborn, OH 45324. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn, OH.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH 45324
937-879-0800
