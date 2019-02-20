|
KEYS, Mary F. 93, of Dayton, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at home. Throughout the years she was an LPN at Dayton State Hospital and was a parishioner at Church of the Holy Angels. Mary was a devoted Christian woman, who was a loving nurturing mother, grandmother and loved her pets. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Christine Moorman. Mary is survived by daughters, Cynthia Rice of Dayton and Cathy Keys of Centerville; 7 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Family will greet friends 10:00-11:00 am on Thursday, February 21st at Schlientz-Moore & Reis Life Celebrations, 1632 Wayne Ave., Dayton. Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 am. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. If desired contributions may be made in Mary's memory to Animal Resource Center. Words of encouragement may be sent to www.reislegacycenter.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 20, 2019