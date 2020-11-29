KIDWELL, Mary Louise "Weezie"
Age 87, of Brookville, went to be with the Lord on November 22, 2020. Mary was born to Delbert and Edna Shell, April 3, 1933, in Perry Township, Montgomery County, Ohio. She graduated from Trotwood-Madison High School. She married
Victor Kidwell in 2005, and they lived together in Brookville, Ohio. She leaves as her legacy five children: Tamara Broyles, Marvin Scott Broyles, Tara (Michael) Rinehart, Yvonne (Lyle) Johnston and Lonnie Clayton, Jr.; 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves to cherish her memory four siblings: Shirley (Maurice) Keener, Beverly (James) Howard, Renda (Ernie) Gebhart and Randall (Tracy) Shell and numerous other relatives and friends. Mary was a devoted Christian who led many people to salvation and love of the Lord, who taught Sunday school and who was eager to cook and take food to the sick. Mary attended the Providence Lutheran Church. She will be remembered as a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandma and aunt. She was preceded in death by her parents; David Shell (brother); and Lonnie Clayton, Sr. and Marvin Broyles (former spouses). Mary was a wonderful cook and baker, you never left her home hungry. She was an amazingly strong lady who worked hard and grew the most beautiful flowers. She was
also an accomplished musician who played the piano, the flute and the accordion. She will be deeply missed by her
family, friends and loved ones. We are certain that the Lord will welcome Mary home, saying, "Well done, good and
faithful servant! Come and share your master's happiness!" (Matthew 25:21) A private ceremony will be held at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE,
followed by interment at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Brookville. The family requests that donations in lieu of flowers be made to Hospice of Dayton
