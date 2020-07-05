KINCH, Mary Margaret "Peg" Dear sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many, died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, surrounded by family and in the loving care of Westover staff and Queen City Hospice. She was born Mary Margaret Noble on October 23, 1930, to George and Eva (Hartnett) Noble, youngest to three older sisters, Mabel (Melvin) Reiff, Ruth Brown, and Georgetta (Kim) Songer. The sisters were always close. They loved to travel together, go shopping, and gather for birthdays, holidays, and a big end-of-summer meal. A Hamilton native and lifelong resident, Peg graduated from Hamilton High School in 1948, and worked as a secretary at General Electric and Fernald. Mutual friends introduced her to teacher and principal Robert "Bob" Kinch. They married in 1957, and their son, Gregory (Travis), was born in 1960. She and Greg enjoyed a lasting tradition of lunch every Saturday at Skyline Chili. Peg was a doting and playful grandmother to Sinclair, Hannah, and Georgia, who will always remember the games she taught them and the cookies she baked with them before Christmases. Involved in the Hamilton community for many years, she volunteered in the Fort Hamilton Hospital gift shop, belonged to Chapter BR of P.E.O., attended Grace United Methodist Church, and played in Scrabble, Bridge, and Bunco groups with close friends. She was smart, fun, and above all, kind - as sweet as her sweet tooth, and she will be sorely missed. She is survived by her son, granddaughters, niece, Kihm (Chris) Blackwell, and several great-nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held Tuesday, July 7, from 5:00-7:00pm at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 NW Washington Blvd, Hamilton, OH 45013. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Emergency Money Fund of Butler County, Hamilton Community Foundation, 319 N Third St, Hamilton, OH 45011. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com