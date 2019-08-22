|
KING, Mary Lou Age 74 of Northridge, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at surrounded by her family. She was born March 10, 1945 to the late Bud and Mary Pulaski. In addition to her parents Mary Lou was preceded in death by her daughters: Kimberly and Becky Thompson; brother, Butch Pulaski and granddaughter, Arica Chambers. Mary Lou is survived by her husband of 33 years, Donnie King; children: Glenna, Angie and Chrissi (Doug); step-children: Doug, Donnie Jr. and Sara; grandchildren: Randy (Kelly), Ronnie (Anay), Ryan, Jack, Taylor (Melvin), Kirsten, Matt, Erika, Ross, Kimberly, Karley and Little D; and great-grandchildren: Amelia and Olivia. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 2-4 pm at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 4:00 pm. Contributions may be made in Mary Lou's memory to . To share a memory of Mary Lou or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 22, 2019