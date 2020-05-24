|
|
KOEHLER, Mary Janet "Bobo" Of Centerville, Ohio passed away on 17 May 2020 at the St. Leonard Faith Community at the age of 86, lovingly surrounded by her children. Born in 1933 as Mary Janet Recker in Lima, Ohio at St. Rita's Hospital and raised in Leipsic, Ohio, she is best known for her winning "Hollywood-class" smile, her long-standing "suffer no fools" attitude, and her vibrant zest for life. She was a wife and mother of six, a professional nurse for over 40 years, a Nursing Instructor and eventually Professor of Nursing at Sinclair Community College, and an active member of Our Lady of Mercy Church, St Albert the Great Church and St Leonard Catholic Church. Upon retirement from Sinclair College, she enjoyed two decades of volunteer service and camaraderie at Corner Cupboard Charities in Dayton, Ohio. Her final resting place will be the Calvary Cemetery of Dayton. Mary J. Koehler is preceded in death by her parents (Wayland B. Recker and H. LuElla Clancy Recker) and her three siblings (Robert B. Recker, Lou Recker Dohm, and Pat Recker Kolodzik). She is survived by her six amazing children; Janet Koehler Knapp (Bob) (children Faith Todd (Grady), Connor Knapp, Brigette Christopher (Caleb), Christian Knapp (Charlotte), MaryClaire Thomas (Micah), and Caleb Knapp), Chuck Koehler (Kathy) (son Ben), Kurt Koehler (Lorie) (children Colleen, Keith, Craig, and Kourtney), David Koehler (Sherri) (daughters Katy, Megan, and Erin Rich (Cameron), Jimmy Koehler (Mindy), Joan Koehler Trick (daughters Lydia and Gretchen). Mary "Jay" is also survived by more great grandchildren (twelve) "than you can shake a stick at"; they all loved her deeply and affectionately called her Bobo (Duncan, Joseph, LuElla, Sam, Charlie, Cordelia, Charlene, Henry, Jimmy, Mark, Asher and Lillian). Due to the restrictions regarding Covid-19 Virus prevention guidelines, it is requested that no flowers be sent. Instead, donations to Corner Cupboard Charities of Dayton or to Dayton Right to Life would greatly honor Mary Janet Koehler and her memory. Her life will be celebrated with Catholic Mass at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church in Kettering, Ohio on Tuesday, May 26 at 10 am. Social distancing rules will be applied. Church is asking you wear masks. A private visitation for the family only will be before the mass. Graveside services at Calvary Cemetery. There will be a celebration of life as soon as restrictions are lifted and family and friends can come together and reminisce.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 24, 2020