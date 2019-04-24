KOZIEJ, Mary M. A long-time resident of Centerville, died on March 26 at the Southview Medical Center after complications following a heart attack. Born Mary Margaret O'Meara in South Bend, Ind., in 1937, Mary was one of 12 girls and two boys, children of Floyd and Cecilia O'Meara. Four of her sisters and both brothers survive her. She also is survived by her son Jerry Koziej and daughter Dyana Flanigan and her husband Michael, plus multiple nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews. She attended St. Mary's college on full scholarship before marrying Bernard Koziej (1927 2011) and moving to California, then Texas and North Carolina before landing in Centerville. Mary served as a substitute teacher and later founded and ran a tennis racquet business before working in retail. She enjoyed her volunteer work at Hannah's Treasure Chest immensely and cherished her students whom she tutored in ESL. She was a talented artist and musician and entertained family and friends with her piano playing and singing. Memorial gifts may be made to Hannah's Treasure Chest, www.HannahsTreasure.org, 937-438-5039 Mass will be held April 29 at 10:30 a.m. at Incarnations Church, with a reception following at Benham's Grove. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary