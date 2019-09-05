Home

Mary KROGER


1918 - 2019
KROGER (Heck), Mary Rita Age 101 of Englewood, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert C. Kroger, parents: Sylvester and Minnie (Walter) Heck, infant son: James Robert Kroger, brother: James Heck, sisters: Dorothy Manning, Rosemary Wessling and daughter-in-law: Rita E. Kroger. She is survived by her children: Jerome "Jerry" (Dee) Kroger of Perrysburg, Rita M. Kroger of Clayton, Lawrence "Larry" Kroger of Trotwood, Joyce (Steve) Kramer of Centerville, Roberta "Bobbi" (Rick) Watts of TN, 11 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She retired after 24 years of service from Rikes department store. Mary Rita was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church and enjoyed cooking. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Rita Catholic Church (5401 N. Main St., Dayton) with Rev. James Seibert, C.PP.S. as celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at the church. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita Catholic Church or to Ohio's . The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.kindredfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 5, 2019
