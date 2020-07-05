KUNESH (Horton), Mary Margaret Mary Margaret (Horton) Kunesh, born July 11, 1937, in Earl Park, Indiana to Joseph and Ruth Horton, passed away peacefully on June 26th, in Kettering, Ohio. She is survived by her daughters, Kristine Kunesh-Part MD (Howard Part MD) and Susan Viox (Tim Viox) and her sons, Michael Kunesh MD (Tess Kunesh) and John Kunesh MD (Sarah Kunesh MD) and grandchildren, Sarah Part, Claire Kunesh PhD, Joe Kunesh, Mary Kunesh MD, Elizabeth Kunesh, Maggie Viox, Sophie Viox, Jake Kunesh, William Kunesh, and Charlotte Kunesh and great-granddaughter, Catherine Hancock. Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles T. Kunesh MD after 44 years of marriage and her brother, William Richard Horton. Mary and Chuck met in Defiance, Ohio, and they began a wonderful life journey together living in various communities in Ohio, Wisconsin, and West Virginia, before settling in Dayton in 1972. Through all of these moves and transitions, Mary was the glue that kept everything together. She was a devoted wife and mother that prioritized family. She was for Chuck the ideal partner who supported him every step of the way. She made many sacrifices for her children, always emphasizing the importance of education and developing character and values above all else. Mary took great pride in her family and home. She had an excellent sense of style and a keen eye for creating beauty, whether it was decorating her home, gardening, or collecting antiques. Mary loved family gatherings, especially during the holidays, when she prepared beautiful meals and created special memories for her children and grandchildren. She loved to sing for her family, especially "Blue Skies". Mary was gentle and elegant. She was a devout Catholic and kindhearted woman, never speaking ill of others. She enjoyed reading and playing bridge with her friends. With Dad, she loved traveling to New England, always bringing back unique treasures to their home. She also loved spending time at their lake house in Indiana. Mary will be greatly missed by her family and friends. We thank the staff at The Carlyle and Jon Dixon for their kind care of Mary over the years of her illness. Because of COVID-19, a private funeral mass will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Church at noon on July 11th, for the immediate family. There will be a live stream of the service available online at stcharles-kettering.org
. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made in Mary's memory to Catholic Relief Services online at support.crs.org
or by phone 877-435-7277.