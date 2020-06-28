LAMB, Mary June Age 72, of Hamilton, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Friday June 26, 2020. She was born on June 18, 1948, in Richmond, KY the daughter of the late Vincent and Dallie (nee Parsons) Lamb. June was a wonderful Christian mother and grandmother. Her grandchildren were the love of her life. She is survived by four children Carisa Lake, Jake Lamb, Erika (Jeff) Wilson, and Rachel (Randall) Mincher; twenty-four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three siblings Roger Lamb, Gail (Rick) Miesse, and Sue (Jim) Lake. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family, and close friends. June was also preceded in death by three brothers James Lamb, Jeffrey Lamb, and Dallas Griffin. Visitation will be on Thursday July 2, 2020 at Hope Baptist Church, 3200 Woodside Dr., Fairfield from 5:00PM- 8:00PM. The funeral will be on Friday July 3, 2020 at the church at 1:00PM with Pastor Steve Hall officiating. Burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 28, 2020.