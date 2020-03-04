|
LAPSINS, Mary Irene Age 86, of Kettering, Ohio passed away peacefully Friday, February 28 surrounded by her family. She was born in Galway, Ireland February 20, 1934 to Patrick J. and Mary Kate O'Reilly (nee O'Shaughnessy). Irene was the beloved wife of the late Valdis Lapsins, devoted mother to Erin L. (Brian) Schwab-King, Paul Lapsins and Tony (Michele) Lapsins; loving grandmother to Kevin (Nicole) Schwab, Sean Schwab, Derek Lapsins and Danielle Lapsins; and cherished sister to Pauline and Joan and the late Peter, Liam and Anthony O'Reilly. Irene was a vibrant lady who deeply loved all of her family, both in the U.S. and abroad. She shared her warm heart and love of caregiving through her career as a nurse, RN. She was happiest when she was 'home' in Ireland, spending time with family. Her love made life so special and she will continue to live in the hearts of those she touched. A memorial mass will be held at St. Henry Catholic Church 6696 Springboro Pike in Dayton, OH on Friday March 6, 2020 at 12 PM. The family will receive friends from 11 AM- 12 PM at the church. There will also be a special memorial service held in Galway, Ireland for her family in the upcoming weeks. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to or SPCA. Envelopes will be available at the church. Arrangements in care of Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel. On-line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 4, 2020