Services Memorial Mass 11:00 AM Church of the Incarnation Resources More Obituaries for Mary LaTempa Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary LaTempa

1949 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email LATEMPA, Mary "KK" Born in Centerville on March 15, 1949, Mary Kramer LaTempa (Fitzharris), "KK," passed away on June 8, 2019, at her home in Phoenix, Arizona, after a 4-year battle against ALS. Mary K is remembered as a devoted wife, loving sister, cool aunt and best friend whose indomitable spirit and zeal for life inspired others. She was a graduate of Archbishop Alter High School in 1968, and a graduate of the Wright State University Dayton, Ohio. Mary K is preceded in death by her husband of 12 years, Victor LaTempa. Her survivors include her brothers John (Erin) of Phoenix AZ; Kevin (Karen) of Centerville; Mike (Karen) of Oakwood; and sisters Tina (Jay) Pernik of Fountain Hills AZ; Barb (Doug) Hayward of Fountain Hills, AZ; Becky (David) Brannigan of Pittsburgh, PA. She is also survived by her stepchildren Carlo, Bianca, Sebastian, VJ, Tom & Susie, as well as her devoted nieces and nephews, including Kelly Sue, Maggie, Juliana, Erin, Audrey, Annie, Matthew, Alex and Martha, as well as many best friends. Mary K was barely 30 years old in 1979 when she packed up her Honda Civic and drove out West with no job but a deep desire to discover something new. A daunting expedition for anyone else - but not Mary K. She settled on Phoenix and enjoyed a 30-year career as a special education teacher at a high school in the Phoenix Union School District. She cared deeply for each and every student and often treated them to a dinner out at a fancy restaurant in Phoenix. To have known Mary K was to have admired how she cared for others. Attentive, doting, fiercely loyal. She saw people in their best light and gave all of herself to anyone who needed her love or wanted her company. Mary K was an expert at making sure you knew you were loved and worthy and had something important to contribute. To her adoring nieces, she was fun Aunt KK. The one who applied a bold red lipstick, often while driving, and later wanted nothing more than to kiss a bare cheek or forehead and leave behind a lipstick mark a visible reminder of how much she loved you. Every dog was her baby. Every baby needed "a kiss from her KK." Her signature laugh radiated warmth. She was happiest when family and friends crowded around her dining room table for an evening of good food and Italian wine. A deeply devoted Catholic, Mary K's faith grounded her in the best and most trying times. Mary K reveled in life's ecstasies and courageously accepted its tragedies, including a 4-year battle against ALS. She was filled with an innate optimism and, even until her remaining days, she maintained her levity and buoyant spirit. When recently asked by one of her nieces what words she lived by, she responded, "Just keep dancing." She inspired others through bravery and courage and leaves behind a great legacy of love, adventure and humor. A memorial mass is scheduled for Sept 28 at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Incarnation. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 7, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries