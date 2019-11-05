Home

Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 895-5412
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
Burial
Following Services
Simonson Chapel Cemetery
1932 - 2019
Mary LEDFORD Obituary
LEDFORD, Mary Age 87 of Somerville, passed away at Heritage Springs Nursing Home on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Mary was born in Leslie Co., Kentucky on April 15, 1932 to Tom Woods and Lizzie (Napier) Woods. On July 7, 1950 in Clay County, KY, she married Rev. Palmer Ledford, and he preceded her in death in 2011. Mary is survived by her eight children, Barbara Stout, Brenda (Dale) Combs, Mary Katherine (Danny) Jones, Charlotte Streit, Paul E. Ledford, Christine (Earl) Raleigh, Elizabeth (Mike) Gibson, and Lois (Fred) House; 12 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; her brother, Shafter Woods. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse; one son, James L. Ledford; three grandchildren, Michael Streit, Donnie Scott, and Brenda Marie Turley; and 8 siblings, Gracie Woods Smith, John Woods, Ollie Woods Wiley, Iris Woods Cornett, Michael Woods, Vera Woods Maggard, Harold Woods and Gillie Woods. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave. Hamilton, OH 45013, on Thursday November 7, 2019 at 12:00PM with Don Barton officiating. Burial will follow at Simonson Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday November 7, 2019, from 10:00AM to 12:00PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 5, 2019
