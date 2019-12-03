|
|
LECKER (Frey), Mary Lee
Age 71 of St. Petersburg, FL joined our Heavenly Father October 1, 2019. Mary was born in Dayton to the late Eugene and Marjory Frey. She is survived by daughter Holly (Clauss) and Tim Ryerson, Fairview, TN and son Jason and Amy Clauss, New Hill, NC, grandchildren Logan and Ella Ryerson, Justin, Brennan and Kalyn Clauss; sisters: Pam (Richard) Kinsey, Carol (Ron) Lee, Cindy (Ron) Sparks. The family appreciates the care of Suncoast Hospice and caregivers of the Abbey Nursing Center. Mary will be remembered for her faithful, ever-loving, and courageous spirit. Private service December 5, 2019 at Harpeth Hills Funeral Home and Crematory, Nashville, TN.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 3, 2019