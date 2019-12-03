Home

Harpeth Hills Funeral Home
9090 Highway 100
Nashville, TN 37221
615-646-9292
Mary Lee (Frey) LECKER

Mary Lee (Frey) LECKER Obituary
LECKER (Frey), Mary Lee
Age 71 of St. Petersburg, FL joined our Heavenly Father October 1, 2019. Mary was born in Dayton to the late Eugene and Marjory Frey. She is survived by daughter Holly (Clauss) and Tim Ryerson, Fairview, TN and son Jason and Amy Clauss, New Hill, NC, grandchildren Logan and Ella Ryerson, Justin, Brennan and Kalyn Clauss; sisters: Pam (Richard) Kinsey, Carol (Ron) Lee, Cindy (Ron) Sparks. The family appreciates the care of Suncoast Hospice and caregivers of the Abbey Nursing Center. Mary will be remembered for her faithful, ever-loving, and courageous spirit. Private service December 5, 2019 at Harpeth Hills Funeral Home and Crematory, Nashville, TN.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 3, 2019
