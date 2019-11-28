Home

Mary Leighton Obituary
LEIGHTON, Mary Jane 98 of Hamilton, passed away on Monday November 25, 2019 at Woodland Country Manor. She was born on April 5, 1921 in Cincinnati, the daughter of the late Max and Mary (Bildner) Hueblein. Mary Jane graduated from Hughes High School Class on 1939. She was a member of the Collinsville United Presbyterian Church and had retired from King Kwik convenience store as a manager after 25 years. She is survived by her four daughters, Sandy Lackey, Jo Ann (Ernie) Lenos, Mary Jo (Roy Lester) Robinson and Sharon (Paul "Buster") Fields; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister-in-law Nancy Hueblein and special friend Carolsue Sanders. Mary Jane was also preceded in death by her husband, Harold Leighton; son, Joseph Michael Forch; grandson, Shane Lackey and siblings, Otto Hueblein and Louise Leiendecker. Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11am on Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Gabbard officiating. Gathering for family and friends will be held prior to services from 10 to 11am. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 28, 2019
