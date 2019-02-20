LIKES, Mary Belle 96 of Springfield, Ohio formerly a long-time resident of Hannibal, Missouri passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019 at her sister's home surrounded by her family. She was born on November 2, 1922 to the late Forest and Mabel (Driscoll) Brookbank in Sabina, Ohio. In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Alan T. Likes of Hannibal, Missouri. Also preceding her are her brother-in-law, Russell Cessna of Springfield and father and mother-in-law, Alan G. and Bess Likes of Hannibal. She and Alan loved Hannibal, MO and were employed by various businesses there. Survivors include, her sister, Illene Cessna; nieces, Diann (Dennis) Storts and Marcie (Bob) Hervey, and nephew Mark (Sheryl) Cessna, as well as several great-nieces and nephews. Mary's family is having a private graveside service where she will be laid to rest in Sabina Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary