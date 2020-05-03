|
|
LITTLE, Mary Branham Age 94, of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Sycamore Hospital. She was born in Frenchburg, KY, to the late Mattie (Cox) and Kelly Branham. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Warren C. Little. She was also preceded in death by 4 sisters, Lucille Meadows, Bernice Smith, Anna Louise Phelps, Joyce Hearn; and a brother Woodford Branham. She is survived by 2 sons, Mark (Kay) Little and Kendall Morton Little; 2 daughters, Teresa (Sam) Amburgey and Melissa Little; 6 grandchildren; a brother, Warren "Buck" (Carol) Branham; 2 sisters, Julia Smith and Ola (Fred Davidson) Gillen; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary was affiliated with the Church of Nazarene for more than 60 years. She was a seamstress for many years, and enjoyed baking and spending time with her family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church of Nazarene, 8140 S. Butter Street, Germantown, OH 45327 or to the Germantown Fire and EMS, 75 North Walnut St., Germantown, OH 45327. A Private Service for the Family will be held Monday, May 4th, with burial will be at Highland Memorial Cemetery. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown, serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020