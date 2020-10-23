1/1
Mary LOONEY
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LOONEY, Mary C.

79 of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Mercy Health in Urbana. She was born in Glasgow,

Scotland, on July 23, 1941, the daughter of James and Sarah (McEwen) Gormley. She had various jobs in retail and secretarial positions. She also volunteered for Mercy Medical

Center and as an usher at the Kuss Center. She was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church and the Catholic Ladies of Columbia. Survivors include her husband, John F. Looney; three brothers and spouses, James (Marie) Gormley, John Gormley and Paul (Eileen) Gormley all of Scotland; brother-in-law, Michael J. Looney of Chicago and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, John Francis Looney, Jr. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Teresa Church with burial to follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved