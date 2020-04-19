|
LORAH (Henning), Mary Age 74, of Brookville, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Brookhaven, following an extended illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Virgil Henning Jr. & Bernadine Henning, and by her husband of 38 years, Gerald Lorah. She retired as a master sergeant in the US Army. She was a longtime member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Englewood. She was President of the Resident's Council at Brookhaven and she enjoyed participating in many activities there. Mary is survived by brothers, William S. (Helen) Henning & Joseph E. (Jean) Henning. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and by her church family. Due to national health concerns, a private funeral mass will be held for immediate family ONLY, prior to Mary going to Missouri to be buried with Gerald. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 97, 5657 Rosebury Dr. Dayton, OH 45424 as well as the Brookhaven Benevolent Fund or the Brookville Pink Ribbon Girls Cancer Fund. Arrangements are in the care of GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com
