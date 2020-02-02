|
AULL, Mary Lou Age 93 of Centerville, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. She was preceded in death by parents, Max A. and Hulda E. Schubert. She is survived by her children, Kim (Gary) Peters, and David Aull and Jayne Uhlir; grandchildren, Jordan (Tania) Peters, Katie Sturges and fiancé Jake Shucker, and Jim (Brooke) Sturges. Mary Lou was a long-time member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church and executive assistant at Rike-Kumler Company. Private services will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to The , 31 W. Whipp Rd. Dayton, OH 45459 - In memory of Mary Lou Aull / Research or SICSA, 8172 Washington Church Rd. Dayton, OH 45458.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 2, 2020