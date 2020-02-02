Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Lou AULL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lou AULL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Lou AULL Obituary
AULL, Mary Lou Age 93 of Centerville, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. She was preceded in death by parents, Max A. and Hulda E. Schubert. She is survived by her children, Kim (Gary) Peters, and David Aull and Jayne Uhlir; grandchildren, Jordan (Tania) Peters, Katie Sturges and fiancé Jake Shucker, and Jim (Brooke) Sturges. Mary Lou was a long-time member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church and executive assistant at Rike-Kumler Company. Private services will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to The , 31 W. Whipp Rd. Dayton, OH 45459 - In memory of Mary Lou Aull / Research or SICSA, 8172 Washington Church Rd. Dayton, OH 45458.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary Lou's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -