Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary FRITTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lou FRITTS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Lou FRITTS Obituary
FRITTS (Kepler), Mary Lou Departed this world March 16, 2019. She was born in Springfield, Ohio on October 7, 1932. She was a lifelong resident of Springfield and a 1950 graduate of Springfield High School. She married Earl Fritts, on April 24, 1952, and is survived by husband Earl, and sister Carol Rice of Tennessee; son Mark (Cathy) Fritts, daughters: Marcia (Dan) Orvets and Amy (Jon) Buchholtz: grandchildren: Dr. Nathan (Katherine) Orvets, Lora (Grant) Barnes, Jacob (Jamie) Buchholtz, and Michael Orvets; great-grandchildren: Baylee and Jackson Buchholtz and Joshua and Lucas Orvets. Mary Lou is preceded in death by her parents, Harold Kepler and Mary C. Jones, and brother, Robert Kepler. She was employed by Vining Industries in the accounting department for many years. Family will receive friends at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME from 4-6:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 am with Pastor Ken Woode officiating. Viewing from 10-11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Youth Program at Northridge United Methodist Church, 4610 Derr Rd. Springfield, Ohio 45503. The family would like to thank the staff at Wooded Glen for their kindness and compassion. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Download Now