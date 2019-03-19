FRITTS (Kepler), Mary Lou Departed this world March 16, 2019. She was born in Springfield, Ohio on October 7, 1932. She was a lifelong resident of Springfield and a 1950 graduate of Springfield High School. She married Earl Fritts, on April 24, 1952, and is survived by husband Earl, and sister Carol Rice of Tennessee; son Mark (Cathy) Fritts, daughters: Marcia (Dan) Orvets and Amy (Jon) Buchholtz: grandchildren: Dr. Nathan (Katherine) Orvets, Lora (Grant) Barnes, Jacob (Jamie) Buchholtz, and Michael Orvets; great-grandchildren: Baylee and Jackson Buchholtz and Joshua and Lucas Orvets. Mary Lou is preceded in death by her parents, Harold Kepler and Mary C. Jones, and brother, Robert Kepler. She was employed by Vining Industries in the accounting department for many years. Family will receive friends at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME from 4-6:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 am with Pastor Ken Woode officiating. Viewing from 10-11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Youth Program at Northridge United Methodist Church, 4610 Derr Rd. Springfield, Ohio 45503. The family would like to thank the staff at Wooded Glen for their kindness and compassion. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary