Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-9443
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
View Map
Mary Louise (Wright) TAYLOR


1932 - 2019
Mary Louise (Wright) TAYLOR Obituary
TAYLOR (Wright), Mary Louise Age 86, of Middletown, OH, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 at Atrium Medical Center. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on October 18, 1932 to the late Thomas and Helen Libecap. She was employed with Middletown Regional Hospital as a STNA for 26 years and retired in 1993. She was preceded in death by her two sons, Douglas Schmidt, Steven Wright; grandson, Timothy Wright; two sisters, Doris and Donna. Mary is survived by her husband of 27 years Ross Taylor; daughter, Brenda Sorrell; three sons, Timothy (Helen) Wright, David (Sheri) Wright, Jonathan (Jodie) Wright; four step children, Terry (Mike) Salyers, Tom Taylor, Lisa Taylor, Allen Taylor; daughter in law, JoAnn Schmidt; thirteen grandchildren; ten great grandchildren and brother, Gene Libecap. Funeral services are 1:00 pm Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home 517 South Sutphin Street Middletown, OH. Burial will be in Woodside Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to service from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm also at the funeral home. The family would like to thank the ICU at Atrium for their care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 11, 2019
