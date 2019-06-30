Home

Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 324-4973
Mary LUCAS

Mary LUCAS Obituary
LUCAS, Mary A. "Mimi" 78, formerly of Springfield, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at Bayley, Cincinnati. She was born September 29, 1940 in Springfield the daughter of Raymond and Marian (Schuer) Lucas. Mimi had worked as a nurse at St. Joseph Hospital, Albuquerque, NM and in Saudi Arabia for many years. Survivors include her three siblings, Sr. Monica Ann Lucas, S.C., Sally Lucas and Monica & Bill Dunn and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one-hour prior from 1:00-2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Bayley (Nursing Department), 990 Bayley Place, Cincinnati, Ohio 45233.
Published in Springfield News Sun on June 30, 2019
