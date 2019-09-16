|
|
LYNCH, Mary Katherine 93, passed away on September 8, 2019 in Charlotte County, Fl. She was born in Springfield, Ohio on September 24, 1925. Mary K. was an RN, a graduate of the Springfield City Hospital School of Nursing and attended classes at Wittenberg University. She worked as an operating room supervisor and a surgical floor nurse in several different hospitals. In Ohio, Mary K. was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Springfield, where she served as an elder, deacon, and was a founder of Covenant's Challenge Nursery for disadvantaged preschoolers including its educational programs for the children's mothers. Mary K. was married to Dr. Robert C. Lynch, also born and educated in Springfield, and a long-time educator in Springfield, fifteen years of which he was the principal of Springfield North High School (1967-1982). Mary K. was a faithful supporter of North High band and orchestra concerts, football and basketball games, every performance of every spring musical, graduation ceremonies and the dedication of the Lynch Library at North High School in 1982. Mary K. and Robert moved to Punta Gorda, Florida in 1982 and became involved in Meals on Wheels and the Debbie Lee Boutique fundraising efforts. She served on the board of CARE (Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies) and as a weekly volunteer at CARE answering phones for crisis care. She and Robert were charter members of Burnt Store Presbyterian Church in Punta Gorda where Mary K. served as an elder, deacon, and was a long serving member of the Mission Ministry. Mary K. was instrumental in establishing the Parish Nurse program of Burnt Store Presbyterian Church. Mary K. was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Robert, and her sister, Martha Huffman. Survivors include daughter Barbara Davis (Donn), granddaughter Julie Love, grandson Jeffrey Love (Antoinette) and two great-grandsons, Cameron Robert Love and Anthony Niko Love, nephew Richard Huffman (Lucy), and a cousin, Ann Coughlin. A memorial service for Mary K. will be held on Tuesday, September 24 at 10 AM at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mission Ministry of Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, Punta Gorda, FL 33955 OR to Florida Southwestern State College (Charlotte Campus Nursing program), 8099 College Parkway, Robinson Hall, I-124 Fort Myers. FL 33919. Checks made out to FSW Foundation or online at https://foundation.fsw.edu/give-now/
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 16, 2019