MARINO (Johnson), Mary Louise Age 91 of Dayton, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on April 10, 1928. She loved her family. She enjoyed reading, playing Scrabble and gardening. She is survived by her children: Steven (Jeannie) Marino of CA, Tony Marino of CA, Michael (Cindi) Bakos of WI, Mary Rose Bakos of Dayton, Karen Sue (Dennis) Cheadle of Greenville, Stephanie Louise (Terry) Smith of Dayton, 7 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandsons, brother: Michael (Carla) Johnson of Beavercreek, sister: Barbara Jean (Danny) Wolford of Moraine, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years: Rudolph "Rudy" Marino, parents: Ray Johnson and Rose (Hegedus) Fortener, sisters: Violet Johnson and Tanya Marie (Johnson) Hood, brother: Robert Ray "Bobby" Johnson and 2 infant grandsons. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor Tim Cain officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 1:00 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Dayton Children's Hospital. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 23, 2020