|
|
MARKLEY, Mary Lou 76, of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She was born on February 2, 1943, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Howard Null and Edna (Drummond) Sidner. Mary Lou is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, William R. Markley; daughter, Debbie (Gene) Price; granddaughter, Kaylee Price; cousin, Sandra Jenkins; and her beloved cats, Shadow, Sugar and Angel. She is preceded in death by several aunts, uncles and cousins. Mary Lou was a member of Northridge United Methodist and the First Church of the Nazarene. She was very active in different church committees and always willing to lend a helping hand. Mary Lou loved Bible study and adored her family and friends. She was nurturing and caring, always putting other's needs before her own. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 4-7p.m. at JACKSON LYTLE & LEWIS LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER. A celebration of her life will be on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 1p.m. at the First Church of the Nazarene, 901 E. Home Rd. Pastor Keith Sarver will be officiating. Entombment to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 3, 2019