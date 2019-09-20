|
|
MARTIN, Mary Jo Age 75, of Middletown, Ohio passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at . She was born August 5, 1944 in Middletown, Ohio and lived in this area all her life. She graduated from Franklin High School Class of 1962. Mary Jo was a wife, mother and homemaker. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #528, and was the former president of the Women's Auxiliary. Preceding her in death were her parents, Charles and Liva Mae (Gulley) Satterfield; her husband, Melvin Martin in 2006; and one sister, Claire Shirley. She is survived by two children, Shauna Schrichten and fianc?, Mar McCollum and Shane |Daniel (Sherrie) Hendrix; four grandchildren, Amanda (Ian) Turner, Zachary Schrichten, Drew Hendrix and Chase Hendrix; four great grandchildren, Aidan, Brody, Camryn and Devyn; one sister, Carole (Roger) Lovill; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Monday, September 23, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Bridgeford, officiating. Interment will be at Fairmound Cemetery, West Elkton, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 20, 2019