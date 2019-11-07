|
MARTIN, Mary Ann Age 76, of Kettering passed away on November 3, 2019. She was born in Kettering on December 23, 1942, to the late Ernest and Martha (Schoen) Langenhorst. She was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Tom, and her brother, Ernie. Mary Ann was a caring and energizing presence. She loved spending time with family and friends and meeting new people. She also loved to swim, play tennis, bike, garden, listen to music (especially Elvis), eat M&Ms, can tomatoes and celebrate life. She is survived by her sons, Brian (Heather) and Shawn (Kerri), her sisters, Pat (Al), Sue (Larry), Barb (Fred), Judi and Kathy (Greg), her sister-in-law, Sue (Denny), her grandson, Simon, granddaughters, Addie and Katie, several in-laws and nieces and nephews and many special friends. The family thanks all of her recent caretakers for their compassion and support. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon on Friday, November 8, at St. Albert the Great Church in Kettering. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the start of the service. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please remember Mary Ann with a donation in her honor to the Sister John Maureen Fund, care of St. Albert the Great Parish, 3033 Far Hills Avenue, Kettering, OH 45429. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 7, 2019