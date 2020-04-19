Home

MARTIN, Mary O. Age 94 of Dayton departed this life Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She was born in Boligee, AL and resided in Dayton many years. Preceded in death by her husband John W. Martin, parents and three siblings. She leaves to cherish her memories, nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews, other loving family and friends. Graveside services will be 11:00 A.M., Monday, April 20, 2020 at West Memory Gardens, Germantown Pike and Hemple Road, Miamisburg, OH. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020
