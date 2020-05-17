|
MATHIAS, Mary Lou Age 91, formerly of Phillipsburg, passed away on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed & Mary Johns; husband, Dwayne Mathias; brothers, Virgil & Vernon Johns; sisters, Velma Carroll & Virginia Share. She was a longtime member of Phillipsburg United Methodist Church, Phillipsburg Senior Citizens, and was retired from Northmont City Schools as a food service cashier. Mary Lou was a 1946 graduate of Phillipsburg High School where she enjoyed performing in class plays. Mary Lou is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Julie & Jack Lintz, Englewood; step-son and daughter-in-law, Dick & Dee Mathias, Arcanum; grandchildren, Matt (Aleatha) Mathias, John (Susanne) Lintz, Jim Lintz, Mary Beth (Glenn) Bertrand; great-grandchildren, Ben & Annabelle Mathias; Sarah & Caroline Lintz; brother and sister-in-law, Herb & Doris Johns; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Don & Heidi Mathias. Due to national health concerns, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family, with Dr. Jeff Mohr officiating. Burial will be held at Arlington Cemetery, Brookville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Phillipsburg UMC. Arrangements are in care of the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 17, 2020