Mary McCLELLAN
McCLELLAN, Mary Swafford Age 91, departed peacefully Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. Survivors include her children: son, Matthew Swafford; daughter, Mary Alice Swafford Evans; granddaughter, Lachelle Lane; grandson, Timothy Evans; great-granddaughter, Jasmine Lane and many friends. Service 11:00 A.M., Friday, June 19, 2020 at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 West Third Street. Visitation 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. Pastor Cory J. Pruitt, officiating. Interment, Woodland Cemetery. HHRoberts.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church
JUN
19
Service
11:00 AM
Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
