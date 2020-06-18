Mary McCLELLAN

McCLELLAN, Mary Swafford Age 91, departed peacefully Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. Survivors include her children: son, Matthew Swafford; daughter, Mary Alice Swafford Evans; granddaughter, Lachelle Lane; grandson, Timothy Evans; great-granddaughter, Jasmine Lane and many friends. Service 11:00 A.M., Friday, June 19, 2020 at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 West Third Street. Visitation 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. Pastor Cory J. Pruitt, officiating. Interment, Woodland Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 18, 2020.