McCORMICK, Mary Louise Age 65 of Dayton Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday January 8, 2020. She was born January 5, 1955 to the late Henry and Suzanne Wagner. She is proceeded in death by her husband of 33 years Charles McCormick. She is survived by her brothers: Chuck Wagner (Kelly), Bruce Wagner (MaryAnn), John Wagner and many nieces and nephews. Mary Graduated from Kettering Fairmont High School in 1973 where she excelled in Music. Mary had an operatic soprano voice. Mary graduated from Sinclair Community College where she was awarded an associates degree in Mental Health. After graduation she worked as a Mental Health Therapist in Hamilton County after interning at the Former Dayton Mental Health Center. After the death of her husband, Mary relocated to 10 Wilmington Place where she served on the board and made many valuable friendships. The family will receive friends 10:00 11:00am Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Tobias Funeral Home 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, Oh 45429. Immediately following, the burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation to the The Humane Society. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneral.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 12, 2020