McDONALD, Mary L. 85, of Springfield passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born January 29, 1934 in Springfield, the daughter of the late Herman and Edith (Frey) McDonald. Mary was a retired meat wrapper. Her survivors include one sister, Bonnie E. McDonald of Springfield and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by five sisters, Evelyn Dunn, Anna Fernung, Helen McDonald and twins, Janice and Janet McDonald and two brothers, Kenneth and Bill McDonald. There will be no services per Mary's request. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 3, 2019
