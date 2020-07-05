MEADOWS, Mary Francis Age 81, longtime resident of Germantown, Ohio, died peacefully at her home on July 3. She was born October 6, 1938, in Mariba, Kentucky, to the late Theodore and Lucille (Branham) Meadows. Fran was a proud member of the Germantown High School graduating class of 1956. Her career spanned over 50 years in retail sales at Liberal Market, Woody's Market and Elder-Beerman's. She enjoyed helping customers and made many friends along the way. Fran enjoyed reading, music, and traveling. She was a devoted daughter, sister, and aunt. She never forgot a birthday. She always included a warm message in her hand picked Hallmark cards. Everyone admired her beautifully wrapped gifts with paper and hand tied ribbon so carefully selected. She is survived by sisters, Evelyn Staats and Lora (Gale) Mabry; nephews, Monty and Marty (Kristy) Staats, Brandon (Dana) and Tad (Ericka) Mabry; and much loved great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Due to COVID-19, services will be Private for the Family, with burial at Germantown Union Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to the Germantown Rescue Squad, 75 N. Walnut St., Germantown, Ohio 45327 in Fran's memory. Arrangements entrusted to the DALTON FUNERAL HOME, Germantown.



