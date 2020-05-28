Home

Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
Visitation
Friday, May 29, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Family Parish-St. John's Church
1405 First Ave.
Middletown, OH
View Map
1925 - 2020
Mary Mikula Obituary
MIKULA, Mary 95, of Middletown, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. She was born in Czechoslovakia on March 12, 1925 to Carl and Ann Sakala. Mary devoted her time to making a loving home for her family and she was a member of Holy Family Parish. Mary is survived by her daughter, Mary (Jeffrey) Swigert; sons, James Mikula, Joseph Mikula, Stephen (Bev) Mikula & Thomas (Deanann McLaughlin) Mikula; five grandchildren; and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve J. Mikula; son, Mark Mikula; parents, one sister and three brothers. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, May 29, 2020 at 11:00 am at Holy Family Parish-St. John's Church, 1405 First Ave., Middletown with Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be prior to the mass from 9:00 - 10:30 at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St., Middletown, OH 45042.
Published in Journal-News on May 28, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -