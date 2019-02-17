|
MILLER (Campbell), Mary Del Age 85 of Trotwood, passed away Wednesday February 13th, 2019 after a life well lived. A 1952 graduate of Trotwood Madison, she was retired from the Dayton Daily News. She will be dearly missed. Mary is survived by son Michael Ullmer and daughter Tara Brickell (Paul). Step children Bill Miller (Lorna), Bob Miller (Cori) and Karan Holp. Grandchildren Toni (Mike), Tim, Kevin (Amanda), Micky (Danielle), Shayna, Tashya (Dan), Justin (Terre), Shawn (Jessica), Andy (Sachie), Ben (Natasha) and 19 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband Tom, son Randy, daughter Toni and granddaughter Jenny. A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, February 21st for family and friends at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Brookville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mary's memory to the . Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019