MILLER, Mary A. Age 94, of Brookville, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019. Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ralph C. Miller; son-in-law, Phil Caylor; siblings, Marcella Bailey, Cletus, Cyril and Urban Hemmelgarn, Rita Harmuth, Flora Dippold, Betty, Ernest and Andrew Hemmelgarn. Survived by children, James Miller, Lynda (Gregory) Alspaugh and Cynda Caylor; grandchildren, Bradley Miller, Jodi (Andy) Brennen, Clint Alspaugh, Mike, Melissa and Matt (Julie) Caylor; great-grandchildren, Josh, Jacob and Zach Miller, Blake Moody, Thomas Maley, George and Millie Brennan, Beth (Dustin) Zimmer, Amy and Aaron Caylor; three great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4 at Precious Blood Catholic Church. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 29, 2019