Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
(937) 833-2423
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Precious Blood Catholic Church
Mary MILLER Obituary
MILLER, Mary A. Age 94, of Brookville, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019. Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ralph C. Miller; son-in-law, Phil Caylor; siblings, Marcella Bailey, Cletus, Cyril and Urban Hemmelgarn, Rita Harmuth, Flora Dippold, Betty, Ernest and Andrew Hemmelgarn. Survived by children, James Miller, Lynda (Gregory) Alspaugh and Cynda Caylor; grandchildren, Bradley Miller, Jodi (Andy) Brennen, Clint Alspaugh, Mike, Melissa and Matt (Julie) Caylor; great-grandchildren, Josh, Jacob and Zach Miller, Blake Moody, Thomas Maley, George and Millie Brennan, Beth (Dustin) Zimmer, Amy and Aaron Caylor; three great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4 at Precious Blood Catholic Church. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 29, 2019
