|
|
MILLER, Mary Beth 81, of Springfield, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Monday, November 25, 2019. Mary Beth was born May 2, 1938 in Piqua, Ohio to Walter and Helen (Bloom) Mowery. Mary Beth was a majorette in her high school marching band and loved to play tennis and cards with her family and friends. She was an avid reader of all books but especially liked her love stories. Mary Beth always looked forward to the Miller vacations that were started over 22 years ago. Her legacy will live on through her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her favorite quote from her loving husband was, "All because two people fell in love." She is survived by seven children, Mike (Becky), Mary Jo (Frank) Sugrue, Richard (Inge), Tim (Kelli), Debbie (Charles) Penzone, John and Dan; grandchildren, Tony (Andrea), Randy, Shannon (Greg) Mergel, Diane, Francis, Amy (Liz), Rickie, Leah Ann (Matt) McCurdy, Marshall, Amanda (Bill) Jones, Erin (Logan) Hostetler, Emily, Megan, TJ, Drew, Dylan and Maddox; great grandchildren, Mills, Mia and Avery; two sisters, Patty Mowbray and Sally Barrett; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard A. in 2014; and two sisters, Carolyn Mowery and Judy Siebert. Visitation will be held from 9:30 10:15 a.m. Friday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Bernard Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mary Beth Miller Fund, c/o Clark County Public Library/Public Relations Department, 201 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield, OH 45506.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 27, 2019