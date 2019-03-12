MINGUA, Mary E. Age 89, formerly of Hamilton, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 in Lake Hamilton Health Center, Hot Springs, Arkansas. She was born in Miltonville, Ohio on September 6, 1929, the daughter of Charles and Laura M. (Havens) Allen. She married Raymond M. Mingua on February 23, 1946 in Kentucky and he preceded her in death on September 26, 2014. She was a member of Princeton Pike Church of God. She is survived by two daughters, Debra (Fred) Campbell, Hot Springs, Arkansas and Tamara (Donnie) Morgan, Hamilton; four grandchildren, Jo Marie, Stacey, Andy and Yankton; five great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Raymond, her son, Thomas Mingua; four brothers, George, Stanley, Raymond and Bill Allen and two sisters, Mamie Hayes and Beulah Richardson. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd. with Pastor Jake Jacobs officiating. Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Private burial will be in Millville Cemetery. Online condolences area available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary